A list of what are predicted to be the top 12 toys this Christmas has been revealed by the Toy Retailers Association. Industry experts, retailers and independent toy manufacturers have put together the DreamToys Top Toys for Christmas list of what they think will be the most sought-after toys this festive season.

This year the panel was mindful in selecting a list that represented value for money with a range of products to suit every parent’s pocket, so every child can experience the magic of Christmas this year. Out of the 72 toys selected this year as main-present toys, 49 are under £30 and the average price of the list is £28.

The list of 72 top toys is broken down into categories including video-game-inspired toys, film and TV favourites and imaginative play. The top 12 are then selected by the panel from the different categories.

Paul Reader, the new chair of the DreamToys selection committee commented, “This year’s full DreamToys list represents a diverse and exciting range of toys which will delight children this festive season. We have selected the very best across a wide range of toys to suit multiple ages, we hope the list can be a useful guide to parents and gift-givers across the country.

“2022 has been a challenging year for many families and the committee took this into consideration when selecting this year’s list with eight of the top 12 priced under £35. We know many use the DreamToys list for guidance when it comes to making purchasing decisions and we feel we’ve selected the best toys to delight children this Christmas while suiting different budgets.”

Melissa Symonds, Executive Director, UK Toys, The NPD Group commented, “Despite the current cost of living crisis, Christmas remains a key event for families and a celebratory event to look forward to at the end of the year. With the average price of a toy in December just £13.11, parents and gift buyers don’t have to spend a fortune on presents that will guarantee some fun and smiles during the festive period.”

Furthermore, all the unused products from the Dream Toys event are donated to children’s charities each year. Last year just under £23,000 worth of toys went to help children that may otherwise not have had a toy on Christmas day.

The list of 72 toys has been broken down into 8 categories. The 12 Top Toys are then selected from the long-list.

The Top 12 toys this Christmas according to DreamToys experts

Barbie Cutie Reveal Doll - Mattel UK - £32.99

Gabby’s Purrfect Dollhouse - Spin Master Toys UK - £79.99

Heroes of Goo Jit Zu Goo Shifters Hero Pack - Character Options- £10.99

GiGi the Giraffe - Character Options - £27.99

Little Live Pets – Mama Surprise - MooseToys - £64.99

Magic Mixies Mixlings Magic Castle Playset - MooseToys - £29.99

PAW Patrol Big Truck Pups Themed Vehicles - Spin Master Toys UK - £17.99

Pokémon Elite Trainer Box - Asmodee UK - £42.50

Rainbow High Series 4 Fashion Doll - MGA Entertainment - £31.99

Sink N’ Sand Game - Spin Master Toys UK - £19.99

Original 7.5” Squishmallows - Jazwares - £7.99