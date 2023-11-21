Top tips for creating a perfect coffee at home

The average UK coffee drinker will sip nearly 18,000 litres - or 62,000 mugs - during their lifetime, according to a study.

A typical coffee nut has three cups a day, with 7am being the most popular time for the first taste.

Latte is the nation's favourite brew (21 per cent), followed by cappuccino (20 per cent), americano (18 per cent) and flat white (15 per cent). But there is little appetite to try something new, with 43 per cent admitting they've ordered the same coffee for more than 20 years.

Iain Stuart-Crush, a spokesman for Breville which commissioned the research, said: “As the study shows, UK consumers can't get enough of coffee. As anyone who loves a cup will tell you, it very quickly becomes an established part of our daily routines. But it’s interesting to see how many people aren’t sure whether they’re making the best out of their coffee at home.

“Perhaps this is why so many people prefer to leave it in the hands of the baristas more often than not. We want to show consumers that they can make delicious, barista quality coffee from their kitchen with our latest espresso machine innovation.”

The perfect brew

The study of 2,000 coffee-drinkers, carried out by OnePoll, revealed a surprising lack of knowledge about the drink.

Nearly three quarters (74 per cent) admitted they have no idea which type of coffee bean is used to make their favourite cuppa. And while 80 per cent have heard of the Arabica variety, many don’t recognise the three other popular types.

A third have heard of Robusta, but only nine per cent know of Liberica and just eight per cent are familiar with Excelsa. Just over half (51 per cent) don’t know the difference between a cold brew and an iced coffee.

The key difference being cold brew is made from coffee grounds, steeped in cold water for 12 hours, whereas iced coffee is cooled regular coffee. To encourage people to be more adventurous with their brew, Breville opened a pop-up coffee shop - the Spill the Beans cafe - in central London on November 8.

Ashley Palmer-Watts, founder of the Artisan Coffee Co, used the brand's Barista Signature Espresso Maker to teach customers how to achieve good results at home.

He said: “People often find themselves sticking to the same coffee they’ve been drinking for years, not fully exploring the rich world of coffee. It was great to be at the Spill the Beans Café to help coffee-lovers master the art of homebrewing and teaching people all about the depth of coffee. I want to help people understand their coffee choices and give them the confidence to explore different ways of drinking coffee including from the comfort of their own home.”

Ashley Palmer-Watts' tips for creating the perfect coffee at home

Start with a warm mug

Run it under hot water before making your coffee, to keep your coffee piping hot for longer

Use filtered water

Water makes up 98 per cent of coffee so better water = better coffee. Get water to the perfect temperature. Water has to be between 90 to 96 degrees for the perfect cup of coffee.

Learn to 'Tamp'

When using an espresso machine, tamping is essential to ensure the coffee bed is level. If it’s not level, the water won’t run through it evenly, resulting in an uneven extraction and unbalanced flavour.