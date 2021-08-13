TUI cancels more holidays amid uncertainty over travel restrictions

TUI has axed several holidays, following changes to the UK government’s international travel guidelines.

The travel company has cancelled holidays to several popular destinations in Europe, as fears grow that ‘green watchlist’ countries could hastily be moved to amber.

At present, anyone other than children and those who have been double vaccinated must isolate for ten days upon arriving back from an amber list country.

The British airline said ‘ongoing uncertainty’ had resulted in may holidays being pulled, as well as several European countries being pulled from its fight schedule.

It comes as a Conservative MP called for private PCR testing prices to be capped at £40, as concerns grow over the monetisation of Covid tests.

The government has moved several amber countries to green, including Germany, as well as moving India to the amber list.

Mexico, Georgia and the French overseas territories of La Reunion and Mayotte were added to the red list.

Here is a full list of the countries TUI are currently offering holiday packages to:

Green

Croatia (Dubrovnik, Pula and Split), Madeira and Porto Santo

Antigua, Barbados, Gibraltar, Grenada, Iceland, Jersey and Malta with non-TUI flights

Amber

Balearics (Ibiza, Majorca, Menorca)

Canaries (Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, La Palma and Tenerife)

Greece (Corfu, Crete, Halkidiki, Kefalonia, Kos, Parga, Rhodes, Sami, Santorini, Skiathos, Thassos and Zakynthos)

Mainland Spain (Alicante, Malaga and Reus)

Cyprus (Larnaca and Paphos), Jamaica, Morocco (Agadir and Marrakech), Portugal and St Lucia

Switzerland (TUI Lakes & Mountains) and UAE (Dubai) with non-TUI flights

Italy (Naples) from September 3

What holiday destinations have been axed?

Cancellations