Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has revealed to Sky News that she would like to volunteer to help with the earthquake relief efforts in Turkey and Syria, saying that she is working with the British Red Cross to drive donations for the relief effort.

The 2022 Love Island winner, who was recently voted off of ITV’s Dancing on Ice, is of Turkish descent and also revealed to Sky News that members of her family have been caught up in the disaster.

On Monday, February 6, both Turkey and Syria were hit by an earthquake which had a magnitude of 7.8. Hundreds of aftershocks have also hit both regions, with the death toll currently exceeding 11,000, making it the deadliest earthquake in over a decade.

Speaking to Sky News, she said: “It’s honestly so heartbreaking because it’s my heritage; I’m Turkish so I’ve got so many friends and family out there. I have members of my family who have experienced the shake. They’ve been outside, they’ve been sleeping outside.”

The former Love Island contestant, who won the show alongside Davide Sanclimenti,and previously lived in Turkey, working there as an actress, said she would go back to help if given the opportunity.

She said: "Yes - as soon as the opportunity is given to me I’m there. Obviously it is my home, it is my second language. Anything I can do, I’m there to support anyone." She recently visited Turkey after her Love Island win, taking Davide there in the ITV show ‘Homecomings’.

