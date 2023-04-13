News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
14 hours ago Harry Potter TV series announced - but will old cast return?
20 minutes ago Antiques Roadshow expert dies at 71
1 hour ago The reason why Meghan Markle will not be at King Charles coronation
2 hours ago Gary Neville mocks former PM Liz Truss on Twitter
2 hours ago Warning issued as EastEnders star’s grandkids were nearly ‘kidnapped’
2 hours ago UK economy records zero growth in February - ONS

UK economy flatlined with no growth in GDP in February as public sector sees strikes - ONS

The Office for National Statistics has shown that the UK economy ‘flatlined’ in February with no growth

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 13th Apr 2023, 07:31 BST- 1 min read

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has shown that the UK economy ‘flatlined’ in February with no growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP). According to ONS data, strikes within the civil sector and low energy consumption offset growth in several areas such as construction.

It followed growth of 0.4 percent the previous month and news that the UK had avoided recession in the second half of 2022 with an actual growth of 0.1 percent in the final quarter of the year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to the ONS, the largest contributor to the negative growth in the services industry in February was education, which fell 1.7 percent, with teachers taking strike action throughout the month. Public administrations, which has also seen strikes, was the second largest contributor.

The independent economic forecaster Office for Budget Responsibility’s (OBR) most recent projections said the UK economy will avoid recession, which is defined as two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth. But it is still expected the economy will contract by 0.2 percent overall this year.

Most Popular

    Watchdogs have warned that the UK will see the biggest drop in living standards since records began as a result.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Chancellor Jeremy Hunt responded to the announcement saying: "The economic outlook is looking brighter than expected - GDP grew in the three months to February and we are set to avoid recession thanks to the steps we have taken through a massive package of cost of living support for families and radical reforms to boost the jobs market and business investment."

    Related topics:GDPDataONSUK Economy