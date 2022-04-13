Vouchercodes is offering 500 chances to nab a £10 Just Eat voucher

(photo: Adobe Stock)

Grab a Just Eat voucher this Easter weekend

Put down the chocolate and make your Easter even tastier this Thursday. VoucherCodes.co.uk will be giving away free £10 Just Eat vouchers to 500 lucky winners.

If an Easter Weekend takeaway is up your street, you’ll have to hop to it! The slot to secure a free £10 Just Eat voucher is open for just thirty minutes on Thursday 14th April between 11am and 11.30am - or until all 500 vouchers have been claimed.

The voucher is then available to spend immediately, or can be saved for a later date as vouchers are valid for six months.

For takeaway fans wanting a slice of the action, simply create, or sign into your existing VoucherCodes account, then visit www.vouchercodes.co.uk/just-eat.co.uk at 11am to see if you can secure a £10 Just Eat voucher.

Anita Naik, Lifestyle Editor at VoucherCodes.co.uk comments, “If the four-day bank holiday and excuse to eat Easter eggs all weekend weren’t enough to be egg-cited about, the chance to get a takeaway for less should be!

“Whether it's pizza or a curry you’re dreaming of, if you want to be in with a chance of nabbing a voucher you’ll have to be speedy. The offer window is only open for half an hour, and once all 500 vouchers are gone - they’re gone!