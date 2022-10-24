A woman has been left ‘heartbroken’ after she lost her five-month-old puppy to a highly infectious disease. Georgie Skuse - who is from Bristol - is looking to raise awareness around the contagious parvovirus that targets the stomach and small intestine.

Georgie and her best friend Maddy bought Willow in September. According to Skuse, the puppy was a “lovely little bundle of joy who loved her walks, being around the children and loved people.”

In mid-October Willow became poorly but Georgie assumed the illness would pass as the five-month-old pup started eating again. However, Skuze rushed Willow to the vets as the dog’s condition started to worsen.

“I took her to the vets immediately where they said it was a sickness bug and gave her an anti sickness injection, and said she would be better within the next 24 hours, the next morning she was no different if not worse and was sick again,” said Georgie.

When Willow started “passing blood through her bottom” Georgie asked if the vets could immediately examine the dog for parvovirus. The test came back positive.

On Sunday, October 16, Willow’s body deteriorated and the puppy tragically passed away - just one month after meeting her new owners. Willow contracted parvovirus a week before she died and was fully vaccinated, according to Georgie.

What is Parvovirus and symptoms to look out for

Parvovirus is a highly contagious disease that attacks the stomach and small intestine where it disrupts the gut barrier and damages cells. The virus is commonly spread through direct contact with an infected pet or contact with a contaminated object.

Parvovirus can be potentally fatal for young and unvaccinated

Humans who are exposed to animals infected with parvovirus can contaminate their pet’s food bowl or leash.

Common symptoms of parvovirus include a loss of appetite; abdominal pain or bloating; vomiting and nausea; fever or low body temperature; severe and bloody diarrhoea, and lethargy.