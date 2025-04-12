WATCH: A look at four historical buildings across Halifax and Hebden Bridge and how they are used today

By Catherine Gannon
Published 12th Apr 2025, 14:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
We take a look at four buildings across Halifax and Hebden Bridge and learn how they are used today.

Watch the video to explore these four repurposed buildings, including the Halifax Old Borough Magistrates’ Court, the Birchcliffe Centre, the Royal Halifax Infirmary and Dean Clough.

Related topics:HalifaxHebden Bridge

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice