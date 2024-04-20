Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shocking footage shows the moment a driver crashed into a hedge at 80mph - while he was ten times over the legal limit for cocaine. Paul Rudkin was speeding to get away from police when he hit a puddle and lost control of the car, after he was spotted dangerously overtaking other vehicles in the 30mph zone.

The 42-year-old was wanted by police after skipping court for a prior drug-driving offence. The former landscape gardener was sentenced to 10 months in jail and has been banned from driving for three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...