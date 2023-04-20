News you can trust since 1853
Wetherspoons’ 800 pubs will stay open late for King Charles III coronation

Wetherspoons said its 800 pubs will be open for longer on the Sunday after King Charles’ coronation to mark the occasion.

Sophie Wills
By Sophie Wills
Published 20th Apr 2023, 11:27 BST- 1 min read

Wetherspoons said its 800 pubs will be open for longer on the Sunday after King Charles’ coronation to mark the occasion. The pub chain will keep all of its 844 venues open an extra hour the day after the coronation on May 7.

Over the Bank Holiday weekend, which is taking place between Friday, May 5 and Sunday, May 7, venues will be able to serve alcohol until 1am - two hours later than the normal 11pm. It comes after Home Secretary Suella Braverman extended licensing hours for pubs and bars over the coronation weekend.

Ms Braverman said: "His Majesty The King’s Coronation will be a momentous occasion deserving of special celebration. That is why I am extending the licensing hours over this historic Coronation weekend.

“Up and down the country, people can enjoy an extra pint or two in the evening. Families and friends can come together to wish His Majesty The King a long and happy reign.”

    Wetherspoon is not the only pub chain taking advantage of the move. Fullers and Greene King have also said that some of their pubs will be extending their opening hours over Coronation weekend.

    Closing times for each pub does vary, so if you’re thinking of heading to the nearby Wetherspoons to celebrate you can check what your local is doing on the Wetherspoons website.

