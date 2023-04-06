As the Easter weekend approaches, you might be wondering why we celebrate the annual holiday. While most people know the meaning behind bank holidays such as Good Friday, the reasons why we celebrate Easter Sunday might be more unknown.

The Christian holiday is one of the most festive events for those who follow the religion. In religious terms, Easter Sunday commemorates Jesus Christ’s resurrection from death, which is written in the Christian bible.

Easter traditions range from church services to Easter egg hunts, but what do people celebrate specifically on Sunday? From special church services to music, there’s plenty that families and friends get up to on the day, so we’ve broken down which events are specific to Easter Sunday.

This year, the Easter weekend runs from Friday, April 7 until Monday, April 10. That means Easter Sunday lands on April 9.

So, how do friends and family celebrate Easter Sunday? Whether it’s with a church service or a big roast dinner, here’s what most who observe the religious holiday might follow.

Easter Sunday history

Easter Sunday is the day of Jesus Christ’s resurrection according to the Christian religion. This is written in the New Testament of the Christian bible.

Featuring in the Gospel of John in the New Testament, Mary Magdalene came to the tomb where Jesus was buried and she found it empty. An angel then told her that Jesus had risen, and Christians have celebrated Easter Sunday worldwide because of this religious meaning.

Easter Sunday traditions

Christians will know that there are many Easter Sunday traditions that we follow. There are special church services, music, candlelight, flowers and the ringing of church bells to name a few.

Many people still follow Easter traditions, even if they’re not religious. Children (and adults!) look forward to Easter egg hunts, decorating eggs, spring clothes and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

Why do we eat Easter Eggs on Easter Sunday?

If you’re eagerly awaiting your Easter eggs on Sunday, you might be wondering why we eat them on the day anyway. Easter eggs and the Easter Bunny are symbols of fertility and are holdovers from the feast of Eostara.

There are also symbolic parallels including the pagan joy in the rising of the sun of Spring. This coincides with the Christian joy in the rising Son of God.

