Users of popular messaging app Whatsapp can expect a number of changes this month as part of a privacy update, in what will make the app one of the most secure platforms to have a conversation.

Around two billion people use Whatsapp every day, with the app part of Zuckerberg’s evergrowing empire that includes both Instagram and Facebook.

Zuckerberg, who studied at Harvard University for two years, said the new features being rolled out by Whatsapp are aimed to keep improving the privacy around online conversations.

Regarding the new WhatsApp update, Zuckerberg said: “We’ll keep building new ways to protect your messages and keep them as private and secure as face-to-face conversations.”

What’s included in the new privacy update?

The world’s leading app for messages will launch its new ‘stealth mode’ later this month, which will allow users to leave group chats without notifying other users in that group.

In another new addition, users will also be able to control who can see when they are online.

The new privacy update will also block users from screenshotting messages that are earmarked for ‘view once’, which disappear after being read.

The screenshot blocking tool is currently undergoing some tests, WhatsApp said, and would be released to users soon.

Ami Vora, WhatsApp’s head of product, said the platform was focused on building features that “empower people to have more control and privacy over their messages”.