WhatsApp has introduced a new feature called “life saving” by fans. On Monday (May 22) owner, Mark Zuckerberg, announced you will finally be able to edit messages after they have been sent.

However, users will only have a limited amount of time to make any changes or cover-up any embarrassing errors they might have created. WhatsApp will allow users up to 15 minutes to edit any messages or fix typos.

To use the feature, all a user needs to do is press and hold the message until a drop down menu appears. An edit button will then appear to allow users to edit previous messages.

Edits will however be labelled to receivers of the message. A marker will appear next to the time stamp that shows that an edit has been made to the message.

Luckily, the receiver of the message will not be able to see the edit history, just that the message has been edited. Zuckerberg made the announcement of the new feature on his Facebook page , telling fans: "You can now edit your WhatsApp messages up to 15 mins after they’re sent!"