Whatsapp has added a feature said to be the ‘number one request’ by users, and will also be rolling out ‘Status Reactions’ soon too. The latest update means you can now quickly reply to any status by swiping up and tapping on one of eight emojis.

Whatsapp was released over 14 years ago in January 2009 and is now one of the most used messaging apps in the world. According to Demandsage, Whatsapp has over 2.24 billion monthly active users.

"We’re adding status reactions to provide a quick and easy way to respond to status updates from your friends and close contacts.” said Whatsapp in a blog post. This addition will come amid a flurry of status updates to Whatsapp.

Users also have greater control over the level of depth someone can view their status, thanks to the ‘Audience Selector’ feature. A spokesperson for the instant messenger app said: “We’re providing you with the flexibility to update your privacy settings so you can choose who views your status each time you update it.”

Picking who can see your status and who can’t will be saved and used as default for your next status. Another update will see Whatsapp give users the ability to record and share voice messages that can last as long as 30 seconds on WhatsApp status.

