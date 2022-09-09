The moment Her Majesty The Queen died on Thursday 8 September, Charles, the former Prince of Wales, immediately became the new monarch.

He will now officially be known as King Charles III , with the choice of his title the first official decision made by His Majesty.

The new King could have chosen any of his four names - Charles, Philip, Arthur, or George, but he has decided to stick with Charles .

With the change in monarch comes a shift in who is next in line to the throne. It was of course Charles, but it is now another member of the Royal Family.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s everything you need to know about who is now first in line for the throne, and who else will follow after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Who now replaces Charles as first in line to the throne?

Prince William is next in line to the throne after King Charles III

First in line to the throne after King Charles III is now Prince William, Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge. He is Charles’ eldest son.

Once conferred on by his father, Prince William will become the new Prince of Wales, taking on the role left vacant by the new monarch.

If Charles were to abdicate the throne, it would go straight to William, and he would then become King William V.

Who else is in line to the throne to succeed King Charles III?

There are technically thousands legally in line to the throne, but these six names make up those between the second and eighth.

Prince George

Prince George is third in line to the throne, behind his father, Prince William

Son of Prince William, grandson of King Charles III, and great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II – Prince George is second in line to the throne.

Princess Charlotte

Daughter of Prince William, granddaughter of King Charles III, and great-granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II – Princess Charlotte is third in line to the throne.

Prince Louis

Son of Prince William, grandson of King Charles III, and great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II – Prince Louis is fourth in line to the throne.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Prince Harry is fifth in line to the throne after King Charles III as becomes the new monarch

Son of King Charles III, and grandson of Queen Elizabeth II – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex is fifth in line to the throne.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, grandson of King Charles III, and great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II – Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is sixth in line to the throne.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor