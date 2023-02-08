Wilko announces launch of first ever Click and Collect service across UK stores

Wilko is launching a click and collect service for the first time across all of its stores in the UK. The service offers a new way for shoppers to pick-up everyday essentials, such as cleaning products, storage, toiletries, hardware and DIY. via one convenient trip.

Free collection is offered on all click and collect orders, with items ready to retrieve instore within three hours. The household and garden retailer said the new service was “just one of the many ways” in which the brand is making it “easier than ever” to shop with the chain.

Other additions and changes to Wilko’s shopper experience include launching pick a day and/or time delivery, creating third party parcel collection points at selected stores, reducing the price of home delivery options and introducing Klarna as a payment option.

Ben Exall, digital director at Wilko , said: “This is an exciting addition to wilko.com and offers customers more flexibility than ever when it comes to shopping with us. We’re proud to have already rolled this out across over half of our stores nationwide via two initial trials and, thanks to fantastic customer demand and feedback, we’re thrilled to be bringing click and collect to over 400 locations nationwide.”

How to use the Wilko click and collect delivery service

To use the click and collect service, all customers have to do is visit the Wilko website and shop online as normal after selecting a participating store. Once the order is complete, the chosen store will prepare the order and a ‘ready to collect’ email will be shared as soon as everything’s ready and waiting.

