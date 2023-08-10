Wilko has temporarily suspended online orders and home delivery with the firm on the brink of collapse. The high street retailer confirmed it was going into admin, it would put 12,000 jobs at risk and potentially close some of its 408 stores.

A notice on the store’s site on Wednesday said the service was "currently unavailable" but said customers could still do click-and-collect. Earlier this year, Wilko bosses said the click and collect service accounted for 42% of online sales.

In a statement, CEO Mark Jackson said: "We’ve all fought hard to keep this incredible business intact but must concede that time has run out and now, we must do what’s best to preserve as many jobs as possible, for as long as is possible, by working with our appointed administrators."

PwC will handle the administration for the chain, which has around 400 stores.

Mr Jackson said there had recently been a "significant level of interest" from other firms in Wilko, "including indicative offers that we believe would meet all our financial criteria to recapitalise the business".