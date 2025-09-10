Winter Flu Jab campaign launches in West Yorkshire for children and expectant mums

Children and pregnant women are set to receive their flu vaccinations as the NHS in West Yorkshire begins its crucial vaccine rollout to protect people ahead of winter – and are stepping up efforts to make it as easy as possible for people to get their jabs.

The NHS is sending out millions of invitations this month to remind eligible people to come forward as soon as they can, but they do not need to wait for an invitation to book. They can book quickly and easily on the NHS website, NHS App, or by calling 119.

Expectant mums and all children aged two to 16 years are eligible for the flu vaccine, with this extending to those aged six months to 18 years in clinical risk groups. Most school-aged children will receive their flu vaccinations at school, but younger children and those who miss their school or nursery session can also get the vaccine at their GP practice or at a community clinic.

Pregnant women should speak to their maternity team to receive the flu jab at their scheduled maternity appointments, or by contacting their local GP practice or a pharmacy.

Pregnant woman vaccinated

As well as children and pregnant women, from October the flu vaccination is being offered to everyone aged 65 and over, under 65s in clinical risk groups, care home residents and carers, close contacts of those who are immunosuppressed and frontline health and social care staff.

Dr. James Thomas, Medical Director at NHS West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board, said: “Vaccination is our best defence against these viruses and can be lifesaving. I urge mums-to-be, parents of young children and teens, and others who are eligible to come forward or book appointments for their jabs as soon as possible, to help protect themselves and their loved ones.

Getting vaccinated now means you'll be protected before peak flu season hits. It takes around two weeks to get optimum protection once vaccinated, so book an appointment now.”

This year, COVID-19 vaccinations are also available to adults aged 75 and over, older adult care home residents, and people who are immunosuppressed.

The NHS National Booking System on the NHS website has opened for all eligible individuals to book their winter flu and COVID-19 vaccinations, with appointments starting from October 1.

Last winter NHS services experienced a mix of seasonal viruses including COVID-19, flu, norovirus and RSV, which is why last month the NHS issued a call for pregnant women to come forward for their RSV jabs to help protect their babies due this winter against respiratory viruses. Vaccinations against flu, whooping cough and RSV are recommended by the NHS for pregnant women and are proven to be safe for mothers and babies.

Pregnant mums from 28 weeks onwards can access the RSV jab through their maternity services, or alongside older adults aged 75 to 79, via their local GP practice or community pharmacy.