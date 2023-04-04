Alexandra Burke has revealed that she’s pregnant again. The former X Factor winner and powerhouse performer made the exciting announcement on Instagram, leaving fans elated at the news.

The 34-year-old mum-of-one took to her page on Tuesday, April 4 to share a series of sweet snaps from a photoshoot, where she is seen posing in a white bra and denim jeans to show off her growing bump and alongside her footballer beau Darren Randolph.

She captioned the pictures with: “We are so excited to do this all again.” Fans of the stars and her celebrity pals rushed to the comments section to share their excitement over Alexandra’s pregnancy reveal.

One fan wrote: “Omg congratulations lovely @alexandraburke.” Vicky Pattison wrote: “Nah... this is beautiful news” Whilst AJ Odudu added: “WOW!!!!”

The happy news comes just after Alexandra and Darren, 35, welcomed their first child together, although she has kept the gender and the name of her newborn a secret. The singer gave birth in July 2022.

At the time, she said: "Welcome to the world our little grape, we already love you more than words can say."

