Yorkshire & Humber respondents most reluctant to discuss holiday finances: HSBC UK survey
In Yorkshire & the Humber, holiday trends reveal fascinating insights into the region's travel habits and financial behaviors. A significant number of holiday-goers in this region show a strong preference for package holidays abroad, with 41% of respondents favoring this option. City breaks abroad are also popular, with 27% of participants choosing these urban getaways.
Planning and saving for holidays is a substantial commitment for residents, as it takes an average of eight months to save up for their main holiday abroad. This extended saving period underscores the importance placed on these trips and the financial planning involved.
However, the joy of traveling can sometimes be marred by unexpected fees. A notable 28% of respondents have encountered unforeseen holiday charges. Of these, 45% were surprised by currency conversion fees, while 40% faced additional costs for using their cards abroad. These unexpected expenses can add a layer of stress to the otherwise enjoyable experience of traveling.
When it comes to holiday spending, there is a distinct tendency towards privacy among Yorkshire & the Humber residents. A significant 58% do not disclose how much they spent on their holidays. Interestingly, they are more likely to share this information with friends (55%) than with their partners (48%). This reluctance to discuss holiday expenses reflects a broader trend in the region regarding financial transparency.
In fact, 41% of respondents in Yorkshire & the Humber admit they do not like to talk about their finances, marking the highest rate in the UK. This hesitation highlights a regional characteristic where discussing personal finances remains a sensitive topic, influencing how people communicate about their spending habits, even in the context of leisure activities like holidays.
Overall, the travel and financial behaviors of Yorkshire & the Humber residents paint a picture of careful planning, a preference for packaged convenience, and a strong inclination towards financial privacy.
HSBC UK’s Head of Everyday Banking, Pella Frost, said: “We all like to splash out on holiday but splurge regret can cast a shadow over the whole experience.
“Over a third of holidaymakers get caught out by unexpected fees making a holiday splurge that little bit more costly.
“With no HSBC fees on card spend or ATM withdrawals abroad, Global Money helps customers avoid unexpected costs and makes it easy to plan and stick to a holiday budget.
“Customers can manage their spending easily through the app so they can forget about fees and focus on fun with their families or friends.”
