Yorkshire & Humber respondents most reluctant to discuss holiday finances: HSBC UK survey
Package holidays take the lead
The survey has revealed that package holidays reign supreme among British travellers, with 35% favouring this option. This trend holds steady across almost all age groups, apart from 36% of 25-34 year-olds and 47% of parents who travel with their children who say they prefer city breaks. The survey also revealed the top destinations this year:
- Spain: according to 28% of UK respondents
- Greece: 17%
- Italy: 16%
- France: 14%
- Portugal: 13%
Saving strategies for UK holidaymakers
The average Brit spends eight months saving for a holiday, with parents facing a longer ten-month savings period.
The survey found the overall cost of a family holiday abroad is the most important deciding factor for 54% of parents who travel with their children, followed by a sunny/warm climate (51%) and 44% of parents consider the price of their holiday accommodation.
Splurging, but keeping it taboo
The typical holidaymaker spends an additional £250 on "extras" during a week-long getaway compared to their regular at-home expenses. This extra spending often goes towards dining out, attending live events, shopping for clothes, and transportation.
Interestingly, the survey also revealed that holiday spending is a sensitive topic, with 57% of respondents admitting they never disclose their expenditures while away. Younger travellers are far more open about their holiday spending, with 64% of 16-24 year-olds willing to discuss their expenses. In contrast, only 22% of those aged 55 and over are likely to share how much they've spent on their holidays.
Popular souvenirs among Brits include memorabilia from iconic landmarks (27%), local handicrafts or artwork (24%), specialty foods or beverages (20%), postcards or stamps (17%), traditional clothing and accessories (16%), and unique vintage items from flea markets or street vendors (16%).
Unplanned holiday adventures
HSBC UK’s survey highlights the charm of unplanned adventures. A notable 36% of UK respondents have taken an impromptu day trip to a nearby town or attraction, with this trend most popular among those aged 55 and over (41%). Among these spontaneous travellers, 48% discovered new sights they wouldn't have seen otherwise, and 38% felt it made their trip more exciting.
