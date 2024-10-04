Yorkshire & Humber women most likely to use E-cigs

By Aaron Renfree
Contributor
Published 4th Oct 2024, 11:42 GMT
New research has revealed women are more likely to use e-cigarettes in Yorkshire and the Humber than anywhere else in the country.

Harlow Leisurezone analysed NHS health survey data to find the places with the most people using e-cigs.

The statistics revealed 14% of women in Yorkshire and the Humber currently use e-cigs, the highest in England.

In comparison, 11% of women have tried using e-cigs but aren’t current users, and 75% have never used them.

E-CigsE-Cigs
E-Cigs

Women

North East

North West

Yorkshire & the Humber

East Midlands

West Midlands

East of England

London

South East

South West

Currently uses e-cigarettes

9%

9%

14%

11%

7%

7%

5%

8%

7%

Not a current user but has tried using e-cigarettes

13%

11%

11%

11%

8%

14%

12%

11%

12%

Has never used e-cigarettes

78%

80%

75%

78%

86%

79%

83%

81%

82%

Meanwhile, 12% of men in Yorkshire and the Humber currently use e-cigs.

17% have tried them but aren’t current users, and 71% have never used them.

Men

North East

North West

Yorkshire & the Humber

East Midlands

West Midlands

East of England

London

South East

South West

Currently uses e-cigarettes

14%

10%

12%

11%

5%

6%

6%

13%

13%

Not a current user but has tried using e-cigarettes

16%

13%

17%

19%

8%

14%

13%

12%

13%

Has never used e-cigarettes

70%

76%

71%

70%

87%

80%

81%

75%

74%

Harlow Leisurezone Gym Manager Dave Marrington said: "E-cigarettes are often marketed as a healthier alternative to traditional smoking, but it's essential to remember they still have health risks.

"The most effective way to maintain your fitness and wellbeing is to avoid smoking-related products altogether, including e-cigarettes.

"It's encouraging to see that the majority of people still choose not to use e-cigarettes, which shows an awareness of the importance of prioritising overall health."

