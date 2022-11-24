Former I’m A Celebrity contestant Edwina Currie has said Zara Tindall won’t meet husband Mike when he eventually leaves the jungle. The former rugby union player is the first member of the royal family to appear on the show..

Law & Order actor, Babatunde Aleshe, was the latest star to leave the show, waving goodbye to fellow campmates Charlene White, Boy George, Scarlett Douglas and Sue Cleaver. Olivia Attwood also left this year’s series after 24 hours on medical grounds.

It has been widely speculated if the niece of King Charles III would meet her former-rugby star husband when his stint in the jungle is up. But, former Tory minister Edwina Currie doubts Zara will meet Mike down under.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, she said "I don’t think she’ll come because she’d be there now. My own opinion is that she won’t be there, not least because the kids need her more than anything.

"She’ll be very conscious as the monarch’s niece that you can take this kind of publicity a bit too far. They don’t need the publicity, therefore I would be surprised if she goes. My guess is that the person who will welcome him at the end of the bridge will be one of his rugby mates."

Tindall has been largely tight-lipped about the Royal Family during his time in the jungle. However, he did recall a story where he ripped his jeans in front of his mother-in-law, Princess Anne to reveal a crude message. Although it’s seeming more and more likely that we won’t see the couple reunite on the show, Zara did contact Mike in the jungle sending him a heart-warming letter, with updates on their children, Mia, eight, Lena, four, and Lucas, one.

