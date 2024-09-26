Amazon

We’ve spotted some tempting new Samsung TV deals and one of them stands out as a bargain

Amazon Black Friday is still months away but the best TV deal of the year may have already arrived after the online retail giant launched a surprise sale.

Amazon is already preparing for the introduction of its October Big Deal Days in two weeks but it has released a number of discounts early and one set of deals stands out.

There are a handful of big discounts on Samsung TVs ranging from £789 off a 75-inch smart TV to a deal that brings a 65-inch model to under £600.

The 65” TV is described by Samsung as a 4K Ultra HDR TV with built in Alexa, Amazon’s voice assistant that allows you to change channels, adjust settings and volume, and search online on your television. It also comes with a gaming TV hub and the ability to load smart apps including streaming services Disney+, Netflix, Apple TV and more.

The gaming hub means you can save on the cost of a console by buying a Samsung TV. Samsung TVs can connect instantly to Xbox Game Pass, Nvidia and more. Just connect a controller for instant console-free gaming on your TV.

For those after a smaller screen, there’s also this tempting 35% discount on a top-spec 50” Samsung Crystal TV, which even features adaptive sound. It’s now priced at just £359, which is an amazing deal.

It is rare for big-screen Samsung 4K Ultra HD smart TVs to be reduced to such an extent, and it could be the perfect opportunity to hop up a few screen sizes and transform your living room.