A limited-time Amazon deal drops the price of this wireless smartphone display to just £39.99 – perfect for older cars without CarPlay or Android Auto.

If you've always fancied adding Apple CarPlay or Android Auto to your car, this might be the best way to do it.

Many modern cars still don't have the capability of adding smartphone mirroring to their infotainment screen, and upgrading older cars can be an expensive headache. That's where these proprietary displays come in.

They're such a simple plug and play device, clamping to your windscreen or dashboard just like old-school sat navs used to, and and it will give you a full suite of basic smartphone apps including, quite importantly, satellite navigation. It even connects wirelessly to your phone.

The basic package is just a nine-inch screen - but you can also spec it with a reversing camera for an extra pound. | Amazon

But they can do so much more than that, too. Because they can link to your car's stereo system, either through a cable or a radio transmission, they can become an on-screen music station.

All the radio streaming services are available, as well as podcast apps, and music services like Spotify are also present and correct.

So a device like this will handle your telephone calls, notify you of messages, cycle through your playlists, navigate you to your destination, and even serve as a reversing camera if you install the accessory.

You might think tech like this will cost hundreds of pounds, but Amazon has this Meetellala nine-inch display on at just £39.99 at the moment, thanks to a 37% discount.

If you want to add the reversing camera, it's only another pound, and upgrading to a sleeker newer model would cost just £51.99. There's even a version, priced at £58.89, which has a built-in dashcam as well as a reversing camera.

This is one of the cheapest in-car displays we've seen, and we don't know how long the discount will last for, but if you can catch the limited-time deal, you'll get quite a bargain.

