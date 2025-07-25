EuroMillions jackpot hits £119 million – how to play smarter in tonight’s draw
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
The EuroMillions jackpot has soared to a staggering £119 million for tonight’s draw, after yet another rollover pushed the prize pot into record-breaking territory for the summer. It’s one of the biggest jackpots of the year - but with so many people buying tickets, the odds of winning on your own are vanishingly small.
That’s why more players are joining EuroMillions syndicates - a smarter, more affordable way to play. Through Wowcher, you can now get 500 real EuroMillions lines and 500 Millionaires Raffle tickets for just £9, down from £35. All entries are official National Lottery tickets, managed by You Play We Play.
You’ll be part of a 50-player syndicate, which means more chances to win, shared fairly among the group. And you’re not just playing for the £119m jackpot - those Millionaires Raffle entries give you hundreds more chances to win tonight.
Book your syndicate lines now through Wowcher here: Join the EuroMillions syndicate today
It’s quick, easy, and every ticket also supports National Lottery-funded community projects across the UK. If you’re playing tonight, don’t do it alone - play smarter and boost your odds without breaking the bank.
This article was produced with the help of AI tools to assist with sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed and verified by a National World journalist before publication.
If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133
If you like the idea of a regular monthly payout over a giant jackpot, Wowcher’s Set for Life syndicate deal is perfect. This offer gives you 500 Set for Life lines in a 50-person syndicate, entered into Monday and Thursday draws.
Each line could win you (and your syndicate) a steady income-style prize, and because you’re part of a group with 500 entries, your odds are much better than playing solo. Like all the other deals, the tickets are official National Lottery entries — no betting, no hassle, just real chances to win and support good causes.
At only £7.50, this is a budget-friendly way to join the fun.
