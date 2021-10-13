This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Every year on October 31st, we’re encouraged to transform ourselves in to a spooky character and enjoy some ghoulish games with friends.

Whether your little ones are planning a party with friends, a trick or treating trip with siblings, or a family film night, they’re going to want to look their best - and by best we mean most beastly. Although, we understand that not every child likes to be frightened so we’ve also included some choices for little ones who would rather look cute than creepy.

Here’s our round-up of the best children’s Halloween costumes on the market right now.

Skeleton Jumpsuit Child Costume £21.99 A skeleton costume might be a classic choice, but that's because it works year after year. The unisex jumpsuit will allow them to jump around and freely enjoy lots of Halloween antics with it's simple and loose design. It's made from 100% polyester brushed knit flannel fabric so your child is sure to be comfortable too - even if they want to wear this all day and evening.

Kids Alien Costume £14.99 Your child can join the space invaders in this out-of-this-world alien costume. It includes a black full-length pullover robe with a blue v-neck collar and blue trim on the sleeves. The hood fastens under the chin with Velco, and the plastic glow-in-the-dark mask has large eyes and fastens around the back of the head with an elastic security band so it won't slip. It also has black fabric gloves to hide their human hands - handy for also keeping them warm if they're out and about collecting sweets. Prices start at £14.99, depending on size.

Girls Orange Monarch Butterfly Costume £30.99 Okay, so this costume is more cute than terrifying, but it's still a strong choice for your child's 2021 costume because it's so unique - there's no chance any of their friends wearing the same outfit. It comes with the dress with twinkle skirt, wings and headland - for the full enchanting effect. A surprise added bonus is that this costume lights up - so your child can really wow everyone when it gets dark. There is a battery pack in a small slot in the layers of dress by the waist closed with a hook and loop fastener. There's an on/off switch and the lights flash from one side to the other in the bottom of the dress. Requires four button cell batteries (demo batteries included)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Indoraptor Dinosaur Kids Costume £26.99 Your child will have plenty of fun suiting up as the new dinosaur because it's Halloween and, as well as a time to be (a bit) frightened, it's also a time to have fun. This costume ensemble comes with a jumpsuit and mask. The polyester jumpsuit is fully printed and has a tail that can be stuffed with newspaper or or added effect. The suit also has integrated shoe covers that fit over the feet. Complete the fearsome appearance with the PVC mask. Prices start at £26.99, depending on size.

Fancy dress cape £8.99 Available in three different designs, this fancy dress cape is the ideal was to get your child ready for Halloween without breaking the bank. This can simply be paired with an every day black t-shirt and jeans to complete the look. Some fake fangs or face paint could also be added for an extra dimension to the look if required. The three designs available are black vampire (pictured), black with green spiders and black skeleton bat.

Fancy dress costume £9.99 A new arrival from H&M, proving it's never too soon to start dressing your little one for the scariest date in the calendar - although this costume is going to provoke more 'awww' than 'ahhh' sounds. This is a sweet orange ballerina dress with a bodysuit in soft jersey and glittery skirt in several layers of tulle. The bodysuit has long sleeves, a concealed press-stud on one shoulder, and press-studs at the crotch so it's easy to dress and undress your little pumpkin. Available for babies and children aged two months to four years.

Disney Store Minnie Mouse Witch Costume For Kids £28.00 Your child will look frightfully pretty in this adorable Disney inspired witch costume. The spook-tacular design features puff sleeves, sequin-embellished lace trims, and a layered, glitter print skirt with subtle Minnie icons. Available in age three to 13.

Disney Store Miles Morales Costume For Kids, Spider-Man £31.00 Little heroes can swing into the Spider-verse in this epic costume. Inspired by Miles Morales as Spider-Man, the three-piece set includes a padded body suit, a mask, and awesome gloves with sound effects. Your child will love entertaining their friends with the added extra of the sound effects and really will feel like a special hero. Requires x3 AG3 batteries, included

Halloween Vampiress Costume Set £13.00 This dramatic vampiress costume set includes a hooped dress and black masquerade-style mask with glittery finish. Your little terror certainly will feel like queen of the castle when they wear this. Team together and add a pair of tights and black bumper shoes to finish off the look. For children aged three to 12 years. Prices start at £13, depending on age.

Halloween Red Dragon Costume Set £12.00 This striking red dragon costume set includes an all in one with one touch fastenings, wings, and a mask. Team together and simply add a pair of shoes for the finishing touch. They'll be sure to slay in syle this Halloween with this outfit. Also available in blue For children aged three to 12 years. Prices start at £12, depending on age.

Halloween Pirate Costume Set £12.00 Treat them to this creepy pirate costume this Halloween for a look that's sure to make them smile - until they get in to character that is. Complete with one touch fastenings so it can be easily put on in a few minutes, just had a pair of shoes to finish off the outfit, and they'll be good to ghoul in no time. For children aged three to 12 years. Prices start at £12, depending on age.

White Unicorn & Wig Costume Set £13.00 This costume may be more cute than creepy, but who doesn't want to be a unicorn for a day? Halloween isn't just about looking horrifying, it's also about having fun and turning yourself in to a magical creature. Young unicorn lover will adore this crisp white unicorn fancy dress costume set, which includes a wig with horn detail for a magical touch. Just layer with glittery tights and add shoes to finish the look. For children aged three to 12 years. Prices start at £13, depending on age.

Personalised Superhero Cape Superstar Rainbow £34.00 This bold and bright cape is the perfect costume accessory and can be used of the focal point of any outfit idea. Made from high quality fabric, these capes are so vivid and bold they're sure to spark the imagination of any little super girl or boy. Let them run wild with this one - yes, they could be a straight-forward superhero, but they could also be a superhero dragon, fairy, wolf or mermaid. It all depends what they pair it with. Of course, this can also be added to their dressing up box to be used all year round too. Add an initial to personalise. Rainbow superstar cape has a glitter initial. Superhero cape has a felt initial. Superhero Capes are one size and suitable from 36 months to 8yrs. The cape measures 90cm at widest and 45cm deep.

'Boo' Baby Halloween Black Sleepsuit £22.00 Perfect to celebrate baby's first Halloween, this is an easy fancy dress for their first halloween party, autumnal family gatherings or trick or treating experience. This suit is, of course a practical sleepsuit, but also makes for a super cute outfit. The romper itself is black with a variety of print colours to choose from to suit your style.

Personalised Magician Wizard Cape And Wand Set £36.00 Create some magic for your little ones this Halloween with this personalised magicians cape and magic wand set. Perfect for boys and girls who love to dress up, budding magicians would be wizards. It's a stunning design in purple, yellow and blue, with a flash at the back which can be personalised. One size fits all. Suitable for ages three upwards. Fits age three to nine years.

Flamingo Cape Dress Up £44.00 Let little ones fly away with this amazing pink, vibrant flamingo dress-up kit. Featuring a sensational headpiece crafted from velvet, cotton, and glitter with sweet embroidered features. The wings are beautifully made from pink tulle and ruffles, then finished with glittery wristbands. It's a sweet costume, rather than a scary one, but you can be sure your child will want to wear this long after October 31 has passed. Featuring elastic and velcro fasteners for ease of use. Suitable for ages three to six years.

Child Girls Miss Matched Witch Fancy Dress Halloween Costume £17.54 Your child can get colour crazy with this bright and cheerful witch costume. It features a dress, with different rainbow lace-up bodice and a skirt in different colours and colourful tights. It also comes with a black witch hat with a purple ribbon on top so your child can be bewitching in no time. Available in ages two to eight years. Priced between £17.54 and £29.99, depending on age.