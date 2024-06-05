How long does Amazon Prime Day continue for?
It's the biggest online shopping event of the summer. We're still not sure exactly when the sales bonanza will take place yet, but Prime Day 2024 is likely to kick off just before the schools break up for summer, and there will be some big bargains on offer.
One of a handful of key events in Amazon's calendar, sandwiched between the Spring Sale and Black Friday, Prime Day is traditionally a mid-year sell-off, although we have seen one cropping up in the autumn before ahead of Black Friday, so there might be another chance if you're going to miss it.
The exact date Prime Day will be taking place is still being kept under wraps, but we know it's going to be in July. And despite it being called "Prime Day", it is usually a two-day event. We're most recently seeing it popping up on a Tuesday and Wednesday.
So this year we're pinning our hopes on an announcement happening fairly soon, and we're predicting it will be taking place on either Tuesday and Wednesday, July 9 and 10 - or it could be Tuesday and Wednesday, July 16 and 17.