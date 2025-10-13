Abbott's Lingo biosensor is part of a new generation of smart wearable devices | Abbott

A new generation of wearables is helping people understand their bodies like never before — and Abbott’s Lingo biosensor could be the smartest health coach you’ll ever wear

Using smart wearables to track our body's vital statistics is a great way to harness technology that can help you stay on top of your health and fitness goals.

Modern fitness trackers can monitor heart rate, skin temperature, heart rhythms and even blood oxygen levels - but there are now wearables out there that can take an even deeper dive.

While conventional wearables you fit around your wrist, or your chest, or a finger, can track your body's responses to exercise and rest, biosensors can quite literally get under your skin, and show you how your body responds to the food you eat.

To do this, the small sensors, which stick to the skin at the top of your arm, measure your real-time glucose data - and keeping your glucose levels steady is a vital first step in maintaining your daily wellbeing.

The sensor sticks on your arm, and sends live data to an app | Abbott

This biosensor, the Lingo, by Abbott, connects to a bespoke app which helps you test your habits, adjust your nutrition for the results you want, and work on your wellbeing.​​

Its monitoring system then helps you to adopt new habits that help keep glucose steady, which can help with maintaining and losing weight.

The app can guide you on ways to re-train your hunger cues, because you can see your real-time glucose data, and this can help you understand the difference between true hunger and just a passing craving.

Another benefit from keeping your glucose level steady is energy management, helping you to experience fewer crashes throughout the day and avoid feeling “hangry.”

Keeping your glucose level steady can bring all kinds of health benefits - least of all healthy weight loss | Abbott

You should also experience better sleep, because studies have shown that steady glucose may lead to better sleep and better sleep can help to keep glucose steady.

The biosensor sits on the back of your arm and uses a thin, flexible filament to capture data from your interstitial fluid that is streamed to the Lingo Coaching app.

The sensor, which can be picked up in Boots without a prescription, or by clicking here, lasts for two weeks, which is long enough to build up a picture of your glucose levels and to learn how to adapt your routines to keep them steady.

To find out more about how the sensors work, or to read up on other benefits, click here.

