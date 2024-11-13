Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I tried new slippers from mattress brand Simba that are set to be competition for Crocs and here’s why.

Simba is famous for its mattresses and duvets but now the British bedding brand has launched slippers with a difference. Simba’s already got expertise on comfort in bedwear and has adapted it now for shoes.

I tested out a pair from Simba’s new range of slippers and I was surprised at just how practical they are. With a range for men and women, the Simba slippers come in three styles and a variety of elegant shades.

There’s an open back, smarter ROK slipper for £89 in a moccasin design and an open sandal fashion that looks like Birkenstock in style called the YLUR Slipper for £79. There’s also the cosier looking clog style Stormur Slipper for £69 a pair, which I tried out.

Opening up the signature turquoise blue box from Simba, I’m told that these and the other slippers have all been designed with “reflexology-inspired tech” and have “cushioning for full-body wellbeing offering support in every step”. But I’ll know if that’s true once I wear them in a bit.

The Stormur has a slightly Scandanavian look to them, which I find appealing. It’s also a lovely touch that the insoles for each foot read ‘walk happy’ and ‘sleep happy’.

They look and feel like a high quality product but that’s because they are made with a soft Merino wool outer layer along with leather insides and rubber soles. They’ve also got a bit of natural reflexology tech going on in there.

With a clog style and heavier than a regular soft slipper, the Stormur slippers remind me very much of in-trend Crocs. The heavier rubber sole means they are suitable for indoors but also popping outside to pick up a parcel or put out the bins.

The comfort is amazing and takes it to another level. Apparently, the slippers are made with nine pressure points that aim to gently massage the feet. They have gel in them that massage the feet while you stand or walk. It is supposed to help with blood circulation and pain relief in various parts of the body, but I can’t attest to that for the short time I’ve had them so far.

What I can say is that they are an extremely comfortable pair of slippers with cushioned leather insides that make it a treat to put them on. While they are a little heavier than my flimsy fluffy wool pair, these Simba Stormur pair are way more practical and useful.

They come in sophisticated neutral shades of creams, greys and greens that match any pyjamas or daywear if like me, you find yourself wearing them through the day.

Price and verdict on new Simba slippers

When it comes to the price of at £69 for the Stormur women’s slipper here or the same price for the Stormur men’s slippers here, I’d say that they are worth the money. They are more like a shoe and an investment as the thick soles make them very hardy and will last for longer than my usual flimsy pair, that roughly last a year between Christmases.

Men’s sizes are from seven to 12 and in shades of green and grey, while Simba’s women’s Stormur slipper is available in sizes three to eight and in colours grey and beige, which is more like an off white as shown in the photo on this page.

I can see these quickly becoming a rival for Crocs as they are comfier and have the added reflexology wizardry within them. They also would make perfect Christmas presents as a step up on a regular pair of traditional slippers.

The full range of three Simba slippers can be found at the Simba website and are priced between £69 and £89.