Slimmer going through peri-menopause shares how she lost four stones in five months using artificial intelligence coach on Simple App for weightloss

As a woman going through menopause, Jessica Daniels wanted to “feel better in her clothes” as well as healthier when she turned to a new modern way of slimming using AI. She ended up losing over four stones within five months using Simple app and now shares the secret of what it’s like.

Jessica glows from ear to ear as she explains how she can’t live without Simple app and her artificial intelligence coach Avo. She is one of 17 million people who are using Simple to help them lose weight in an “easy” way.

The app not only suggests daily fitness ideas but makes meal and snack suggestions based on each person’s food and water intake, making it highly personalised. Users log what they are eating and drinking and when, so that Avo the AI coach can offer friendly advice on nutrition.

“Avo is right there like my sister,” laughs Jessica. “It’s in my ear telling me what’s healthier and better for me. I absolutely love it.

Jessica Daniels has become more active using Simple weight loss app and even walks to the shops in the rain | Simple

“It’s so easy as everything is accessible at my fingertips.” Anyone new to using Simple app can save 60% off the new AI-backed coaching weight loss programme by using code SIMPLEDEAL here, which takes the cost down to 27p a day over the next three months.

Jessica, who has Type 2 diabetes and Fibromyalgia and lives in Detroit, described how she got hooked on Simple when she started seeing how her body was changing. She noticed her skin looked better, she felt stronger and had more energy.

“When you start seeing results, it gets addictive,” she added. “I can do more things now... I can run up the stairs, it’s absolutely amazing and easy as it fits in with my busy lifestyle.”

Slimmer Jessica Daniels is more active after using Simple app as shown here cycling | Simple app

Jessica said the Simple app supported her with goals to do 10,000 steps a day, keep more hydrated by reminding her when she needed to drink water and helped introduce a fasting routine.

The app aims to encourage nutritional and behaviour changes in order to bring about weightloss. Its advice is science-backed, according to Simple.

She feels Simple app has got her into a routine of being more active. Jessica recounts how she’ll now grab an umbrella and walk to the shops nearby in the rain rather than drive as she used to. She also goes walking more and kayaking.

“It’s all right there in one place - my food and water intake, my fasting schedule, my fitness routine,” said Jessica. “Avo the AI coach is amazing. When I log my food, Avo will give me better options.

“I’d wanted to feel more comfortable in my clothes and I do feel so much better in them now. Thank you so much Simple app.”

Anyone interested in trying out Simple can save 60% off the app by using code SIMPLEDEAL here. A three-month plan would normally cost £59.99 but is £23.99 in the deal, which is equivalent to 27p a day.