The Royal Mint has released a new FA Cup inspired coin to commemorate the 150th year of “Football’s Greatest Cup Competition”.

The coin comes in a range of base and precious metals and is available to buy from the Royal Mint website.

Why was this coin minted?

2022 marks the 150th anniversary of the FA Cup inaugural final, which took place at Kennington Oval between Wanderers FC and the Royal Engineers on 16 March 1872.

Wanderers FC won the game 1-0.

The Royal Mint are renowned for their commemorative coins and have created this one to mark the milestone of the world football’s longest-running knockout competition.

A special silver version will also be minted and used for the pre-match coin toss for this year’s FA Cup final on 14 May 2022.

When is it available to buy?

The coin was released on 14 February 2022 and is available to buy immediately through the Royal Mint website.

There are four varieties in total, each inscribed with “Football’s Greatest Cup Competition”.

The price ranges from £10.00 to £1,125.00, depending on the base ordered and each coin is limited in stock. The £10 coin remains the only option still in stock.

The coin has been designed by Matt Dent and Christian Davies, who have previously designed coins commemorating James Bond, Charles Dickens and the end of the second world war.

What has been said?

The Royal Mint’s Director of Commemorative Coin Clare Maclennan said:

“The Emirates FA Cup is an iconic footballing competition that has enabled clubs across the country to dream of lifting the coveted trophy for 150 years.

“In what is an extra special season for everyone involved in the game, we are thrilled to be working with The FA and celebrating the 150th anniversary of the much-loved competition with a commemorative £2 coin.

“Designed with the trophy at its heart, it is fitting that the coin will be used for the coin toss during Final at Wembley in May.”

