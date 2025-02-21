The new iPhone 16e | Apple

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The cheapest iPhone 16e contract deal will be £24.95

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Apple is calling the iPhone 16e the ‘greatest price’ it has ever offered for a brand new phone and it has confirmed when you can get your hands on the new handset.

The handset alone costs £550 and will go on sale at 1pm on Friday 21 February but those who want a contract deal can get it for £24.95 from Apple.

The price is the cheapest you can get the phone but Sky Mobile and other networks are gearing up to offer more competitive prices. O2 and EE have already launched deals pages for the iPhone 16e and they are expected to go live with offers on Friday.

The one to watch is Sky Mobile, which currently offers the cheapest deals on both the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Pro Max and could be the cheapest place to get the Apple iPhone 16e when it goes on sale. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is currently just £37 per month on Sky Mobile - its lowest price ever, while the iPhone 16 starts from just £24. These deals do not include data but that can be added for as little as £3.

Shoppers who pre order Apple’s latest budget phone will be able to actually get their hands it from 28 February when deliveries begin and the phone is made available to buy in stores.

Available in Black or White, the phone comes with three different options in storage. The cheapest is the 128GB model, which Apple has listed for £24.95 per month. A 256GB version will cost £29.12 and the 512GB option is priced from £37.75 on the Apple website.

The phone is the cheapest in the Apple range by £100 compared to the previous generation iPhone 15 and £200 cheaper than the standard iPhone 16. However, it offers the same 6.1-inch Super Retina display as the 16 and 15, while also offering Apple’s new artificial intellegence included on its top-end models.

It does not have the advanced dual camera system of the iPhone 16 but is still capable of producing super-high‑resolution 48MP photos from the two-in-one camera.

Apple is expecting the new budget phone to be a top seller thanks to its affordable price tag and UK mobile networks are preparing to launch their own deals on 21 February.