The Royal Mint has launched a new £1,000 coin - and you won't believe how much it costs
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
It's one of the most exclusive coins ever made by the Royal Mint, with just eight coins crafted in immaculate detail from one kilogram of solid gold.
It features artwork by Chris Costello, depicting the Lunar Year of the Snake, and it measures 10cm across.
The coin even comes in a free presentation box, and that's a good job - because if you'd like one as a keepsake, it'll cost you £90,585.
If that sounds a bit too expensive for you, the good news is, there are plenty of cheaper options on the Royal Mint's website.
For example, you could buy a 2025 silver penny in a presentation card marking the birth of a new baby for £22.
Or how about a £100 coin? Featuring the Britannia symbol and King Charles, and dated 2025, crafted from 999.9 fine gold, it would cost just £2,206.
There are some genuinely affordable coins, too, though. If you'd like a collectable 50p piece, for instance, the prices start at £4.50 for a 2006 coin depicting the 150th anniversary of the Victoria Cross.
And uncirculated limited-edition £2 coins in presentation packs start at £17.50.
The themes adopted by the Royal Mint for their special coins also include popular film and TV characters.
James Bond, The Snowman, Robin Hood, or even Star Wars all feature. And the prices can be as low as £15, or as high as nearly £10,000.
Among the cheapest special-edition coins available on the Royal Mint website are from the Animals on Coins collection, with sixpences, shillings, pennies, and other denominations minted on to classic coins, in presentation packs, starting at £10.
Some of these coins will make unique or interesting gifts, while others are pitched at serious investors.
But can you imagine walking up to a counter at your local corner shop and paying for a Snickers bar with a £1,000 coin? It's possible. But perhaps not an especially good idea.