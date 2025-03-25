Philips 65-Inch Ambilight 4K Smart TV | Philips

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The best TV deal in Amazon’s Spring Deal Days is this Hisense 55-inch QLED – and it’s at a record-low price.

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to upgrade your screen, this could be it. After scanning hundreds of offers in Amazon’s Spring Deal Days event, the standout TV deal right now is a 55-inch QLED from Hisense — offering premium picture quality and smart features for well under £400.

Hisense 55-Inch 4K QLED Smart TV – Save £319

This 2024 Hisense model delivers vibrant 4K resolution with QLED technology, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and DTS Virtual:X for a rich, cinematic viewing experience. It includes built-in Alexa, Bluetooth, and the brand’s fast, intuitive VIDAA U7 smart platform.

With its near-borderless design and voice remote included, it’s a future-ready upgrade at a genuinely accessible price point.

Camel price check: According to CamelCamelCamel, this model launched at £699 and has rarely dipped below £449 — until now. The current offer is the lowest ever Amazon price for this TV, and a deal worth snapping up.

Prefer something larger? This Philips Ambilight TV is a solid alternative:

Philips 65-Inch Ambilight 4K Smart TV – Save £270

Philips 65-Inch Ambilight 4K Smart TV | Philips

This 65-inch LED model features Philips’ unique Ambilight technology, which creates a coloured glow around the screen that responds to what you’re watching. It’s ideal for immersive viewing, movie nights or adding atmosphere to a living room setup.

Camel price check: Amazon’s current £679 price is exactly tied for the lowest recorded price. While it isn’t part of the Spring Deal Days pricing yet, it’s a worthwhile alternative if you want the extra screen size and Ambilight feature set.