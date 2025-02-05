You can win a Porsche 911 GT3 for just 27p - but you need to be quick

Tickets to win the 911 GT3 are an absolute bargain | BOTB

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

BOTB is giving away another incredible supercar for an absolute pittance - but the prize draw closes in just a few days

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dream prize giveaway company BOTB's latest bargain ticket offer is one of the greatest drivers’ cars ever to have hit the road.

It's one of the rawest and most visceral iterations of the legendary 992 series of the iconic sports car, and it could be yours for less than the price of a pint of milk.

The car being given away is a 2021 model with just 13,000 miles on the clock, and it's worth £155,900.

The GT3 is one of the most driver-focused cars on the road | BOTB

Normally, tickets for a car worth over £150,000 would be the best part of a fiver each, so this really is a bargain.

Gleaming in Porsche's distinctive Shark Blue, with satin black wheels, it certainly stands out. But if you didn't want to own such an ostentatious car, you could always opt for a £109,000 cash prize instead.

But who wouldn't want to own one of the best Porsches ever built, capable of sprinting from 0-60mph in just 3.4 seconds?

All you need to do is to click here to find out more about the car and to buy your tickets, and then sit back and hope your name is picked out of the hat.