1 . An encyclopaedia - the bigger, the better

If you wanted to settle an argument before the days of the internet and mobile phones, you reached for the encyclopaedia. It was a case of the heftier the better, with a full set of the Encyclopaedia Britannica taking up an entire bookcase being the ultimate status symbol, even if it was often left to gather dust on the shelves. The paper encyclopedia was briefly replaced by Encarta in many households, as more people got computers, before Wikipedia came along. | Getty Images Photo: Evening Standard/Hulton Archive