9 things you'll almost certainly remember if you went to school in the 60s or 70s

3 . Fearing the cane

Getting caned was a punishment feared by pupils at many schools in the 1960s and 70s. Corporal punishment was not banned at schools in the UK until 1986, though most schools ended the cruel practice well before that. It was still allowed at fee-paying schools as recently as 1998. It was certainly still very common in the mid-60s as evidenced by this photo - sure to send a shiver down the spine of many children of the 60s and 70s - showing a factory where 15,000 canes were produced for 'school use'. | Getty Images Photo: Keystone