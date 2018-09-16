Barkisland are champs

BARKISLAND are returning to the Huddersfield League’s top flight as Championship title winners.

They fought off Almondbury Wesleyans in the battle for the silverware on the final day of the season.

Both sides won, Barkisland by seven wickets with only two balls to spare at home to Clayton West in a 20 overs per side contest and Wesleyans by a 170-run margin at home to Rastrick in a game reduced to 35 overs per side.

Barkisland, who finished top by three points, were given a thorough examination by Clayton West, who elected to bat and threw down the gauntlet by making 149-8.

West were 74-6 before Ben Oldroyd (38) and Alex Clegg (27) hit out to good effect before eventually falling to spinner Matthew Steers (5-40).

When Barkisland replied, Jamie Summerscales was soon at the crease and he hit 71 not out off 51 balls to guide Barkisland to victory. Ben Westbrook provided the support he needed with 32 not out off 19 deliveries to seal an exciting victory.

Rastrick have been in the promotion hunt themselves throughout the summer but they were no match for Wesleyans.

The home side plundered 294-4 with William Binns (101), Thomas Ady (79) and Fred Walker (74 no) taking a heavy toll on the visiting attack.

The Round Hill men reached 79-1 in reply with Ovas Hussain (41) and Majid Khan (25) making their mark before collapsing to 124 all out.

Elland have finished seventh after being unable to start their final game at Almondbury.

Walsden have become the first team to win the Lancashire League’s first, second and third team titles in the same season.

What makes their achievement more remarkable is that they have done it in their debut year in the league after switching from the now-defunct Pennine League.

The thirds completed the hat-trick yesterday with a home win over Ramsbottom.

The firsts and seconds had clinched their titles in their final fixtures the previous weekend and numerous club members missed yesterday’s game to be at the wedding of first teamer Stevie Barker.

A reduced level of support didn’t stop the thirds making 164-7 in a game reduced to 36 overs.

Openers Fiaz Khan (57) and skipper Stuart Hanson (49) showed the way and Ramsbottom were all out for 94 in reply with Khan (4-23) completing a fine match and Mark Halstead taking 2-12. Junaid Khan had four victims behind the stumps.

NORTHOWRAM Fields were unable to stop Keighley surging towards the Bradford League’s Championship Two title by a single point.

The Rams, with little to play for, were swept aside by 10 wickets as they were dismissed for 52 with skipper Paul Quinlan taking 5-23.

Only skipper John Lister (14) made double figures and Keighley’s Richard Gould hit 46 not out to complete a 10-wicket win which was enough for the visitors to overhaul Wakefield St Michael’s, who lost by 22 runs at Hopton Mills.

Northowram will renew rivalry with Jer Lane next season. The pair used to play in the Bradford Central League and Lane,

Halifax League champions in recent years, were crowned Conference champions in their first season in the Bradford League with a 123-run success against East Leeds.

Brighouse’s good form this season has been overshadowed by a big points deduction and automatic relegation for a player irregularity.

They finished on a successful note with a three-run win over a decent Buttershaw St Paul’s side.

An opening stand of 133 between Deron Greaves (81) and Chris Wynd (59) put them on the way to a total of 220 and that proved just enough.

Amer Ayoub made 92 but Abid Awain (4-88) and Greaves (3-32) tipped the scales Brighouse’s way.

Lightcliffe had completed their Premier Division campaign in ninth place the previous weekend.