Hebden Bridge boxers in Hull tournament success

Seven boxers from the Hebden Bridge Club were delighted to bring back three medals from this elite amateur regional championship

Hebden Bridge Boxing Club is celebrating success in the Hull Box Cup where seven boxers competed against top amateur fighters from clubs across the North. ‘We were delighted to win two gold medals and a silver’ said chief coach Clayton Varey.

Kai Fenton won gold competing for the first season as a senior amateur at 75 kg. On the first day Fenton came up against the much more experienced Kai Morley from Clayton ABC. It was Fenton’s 30th bout but the 88th for Morley. All judges awarded the win to Fenton. It was the same story for Fenton’s semi-final against the experienced Tommy Naismith from York ABC. This was their fourth encounter and again Fenton won by unanimous decision after three close rounds.

The final saw Fenton meet Danny Steele, a veteran of 63 bouts who has represented England. ‘Kai turned on the style to win gold by unanimous decision, not dropping any rounds all weekend,’ said Varey, ‘a major achievement as he began as an underdog.’

Hebden Bridge Winners and Coaches

‘Sixteen-year-old junior 60 kg boxer Kayne Miles won Hebden’s second gold beating Sheffield’s Yehor Harimlend by split decision after three tightly fought rounds. The Ryburn Valley High student was publicly commended on his school’s social media that ‘His character and resilience have paid off. We can’t wait to see his career flourish.’ Sentiments echoed by his father Wayne who stated that ‘winning this medal means such a lot to Kayne who knows he’s made everyone so proud. He’s talented at boxing which has helped him in so many ways and he’s doing great at school.’

Boxing for the first time as a senior and at 60kg Hebden’s nineteen-year-old Robin Moss came away with silver for the second-year running having boxed John Taylor from Bulkington ABC in the final. ‘I enjoyed the challenge of managing my nerves to take on quality opponents,’ explained Moss, ‘and was satisfied with a silver given the strength and experience of the others in my group.’

‘Winning the gold topped off a great first season for me as a senior amateur with this gold following a Yorkshire belt at 75kg earlier on,’ said Fenton, who turns nineteen in August. ‘I’m sure all boxers who went to Hull will join me in thanking Clayton and the other coaches for the considerable investment of time and energy that they put into our progress. It’s much appreciated.’

Fenton lives with his family in Mytholmroyd and went to school there but is now an apprentice joiner. Like all elite athletes Kenton would welcome sponsorship to reach his goal of eventually boxing professionally. Interested individuals or companies can contact him on Facebook at Kai Fenton or via e-mail [email protected] .’

Hebden Bridge boxers at Hull Box Cup