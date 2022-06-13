Joe stars for England as Halifax Boxing Club fighters impress

National junior champion Joe travelled to Barnsley Metrodome to represent his country in the Tri-Nations amateur event and after he was given a bye in the semi-finals, the young Halifax fighter went up against Scottish champion Leo Jameson in the final.

Joe took his chance to shine for England and continued his superb winning record with a master class of boxing in which his speed and skill proved too much for his opponent, who was floored in the third round.

Also in action for Halifax Boxing Club last week was 16-year-old Lilly Heslin who went to Cheshire to face Freya Markham from the Boxfit Academy.

Joe Turner

Halifax head coach Mick Rowe saw his fighter start a little nervously in her first bout away from home but Lilly soon found her feet and produced a dominant display to secure a unanimous decision.

There was a much shorter journey for Halifax's Josh Casey when he visited Hebden Bridge to box local rival Lewis Wright.

Josh had waited all season to get his first fight and he was up against it with the Hebden Bridge boxer, who already had two matches under his belt and was a little heavier.