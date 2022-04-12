Northern Powerhouse receives England Boxing award in recognition of exemplary community work

Northern Powerhouse Boxing Academy's brilliant work in the community has been recognised with a prestigious award. Picture: @Philip Oldham

The club, based between Todmorden and Hebden Bridge are the second winners of the award.

Northern Powerhouse were chosen by a vote of England Boxing’s team of Club Support Officers, who cited the club’s fantastic community work and, in particular, a passion to provide women and girls with opportunities to be involved in boxing in a safe and supportive environment, free from gender stereotyping and expectations.

Northern Powerhouse’s Josie McNamara said of the club’s success: “NPBA are delighted to be chosen as Community Club of The Month. We have worked really hard over the last couple of years to increase our outreach into the local community and we are proud that our work has been recognised by England Boxing.”

England Boxing Club Support Officer, Alex Vass, added: “This club is a prime example of how boxing can improve communities. They have created a welcoming environment for all to attend and are an exemplary club for inclusivity. The club has several projects coming up that are going to provide much needed services to local community members.”

One of the projects that is currently being run by NPBA is part of the Sport England 'Return to Play' fund which helps clubs and organisations respond to the challenges of returning to sport after nearly two years of being impacted by Covid.

NPBA applied for funding to help members of their local community who have suffered a longer term health impact as a result of Covid return to sport.

Whether suffering from Long Covid and need a carefully tailored return to the gym in a way that works with their level of fitness and health issues, or the programme can help those who have been impacted mentally and feel unsure or unable to step back into a gym environment. Anyone who has been impacted by Covid financially, mentally or physically is welcomed to apply.

So far, more than 30 people have undertaken the 10 week tailored programme to help them get back into taking regular exercise. The club hopes that by supporting those who are finding it hardest to return to exercise, that they can find confidence and routine in attending the friendly community focused club.