Sell-out Halifax Boxing Club show produces great fights and supports local charity

There was a sell-out crowd to watch the Martin Lewis Cup, and proceeds raised went to Overgate Hospice.

Several fighters were making their first appearance in the ring and Jimmy Honey was unlucky to lose out on a split decision in his first bout.

Kiah Mason lost to a much more experienced boxer while Lily Heslen was also edged out in a very close battle but earned the junior fighter of the night accolade for her efforts.

Jordan Healey celebrates victory

Halifax’s Dylan Daly lost out to Henry Marshall in their clash for the 54kg Yorkshire belt.

However, Joe Turner extended his winning streak by beating Corben Breather from Tommy Coyles ABC.

Corben was the more experienced fighter but he couldn’t cope with Turner’s skill. Turner, who has been picked for England, is moving fast through the ranks.

His achievement was matched by brother Jake who claimed the Yorkshire belt at 69kg.

Evie Well blasted her way to victory by defeating Ruby Taylor from the NBA club.