Brods stay top of Yorkshire One after beating local rivals

Old Brodleians stayed top of Yorkshire One after a hard-fought 19-7 win over local rivals Keighley at Woodhead.

With no fewer than 10 changes to the match day squad from the previous week, Brods’ resources were stretched to the limit.

Keighley kicked off down the hill and showed their intent with some strong forward play, pinning Brods in their own 22 for the opening exchanges.

Brods’ defence held, with debutants Elliott Hoyle and James Heap showing up well, and Michael Briggs broke the stranglehold with a powerful burst downfield.

A clearance kick was then caught on the full by Jasper Ayrton, who having beaten two defenders, was flattened by a high tackle.

The referee played advantage and Michael Briggs took the ball deep into the visitors defence before releasing Phil Town, who touched down in the corner.

Brods continued to play controlled rugby, with scrum half Jimmy Hodkinson prompting with some good box kicking.

The Brods front row of Peter Ashton, Joe Kafatolu and Joe Sealey have an average age of 21 but were outstanding in both scrum and lineout as the home side led 5-0 at the break.

Brods opened the second half with great intent and Town took his opportunity to cut through and score under the posts, adding the extras to stretch the score to 12-0.

But Keighley worked their way deep into Brods territory, former Brods player Will Mcloughlin eventually breaking on the blind side to keep Keighley in the game, fullback Ollie Mitchell converting from touch.

Brods reaction was almost immediate as Keighley conceded ground and a penalty kick to touch by Danny Chappell put the home side in a good position.

The lineout was well taken by Akroyd and the ball was quickly moved to the back of the driving maul.

The initial surge split the visitors’ defence and Brods’ wily second row forward Kyle Millward saw his opportunity to dive in from close range.

Town again converted from the touchline to complete the scoring at 19-7.

In the closing minutes, James Dodd and Keighley centre Matt Langstaff exchanged blows and received red cards and a break out from Joe Kafatolu might have brought a bonus point if there had been sufficient support.