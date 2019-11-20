Brods stretch winning run with victory over West Leeds

Old Brodleians maintained their 100 per cent winning record in Yorkshire One with a solid 31-16 win over top four rivals West Leeds.

The visitors looked strong in the early stages when they camped in the Brods 22, but the home team’s defence, currently one of the meanest in the Yorkshire leagues, worked hard to avert the early threat .

At the first set scrum deep in Woodhead territory, the home pack tanked their opponents backwards and moved downfield with some good, controlled handling.

Brods were patient in their build up play and saw their opportunity when they were awarded a scrum just five metres from the West Leeds line.

Again, the Brods scrum overpowered the opposition and drove them back over their own line, forcing them to concede a penalty try for a 7-0 scoreline with five minutes.

West Leeds looked confident in possession but were unable to make much headway against disciplined defence.

They did create an opportunity when right wing Eliyah Chitiyo showed real pace to put the visitors in a good position.

With a kick to the corner from a resulting penalty, West Leeds opted to drive from the lineout committing several backs to the maul however the Woodhead boys held firm and Cameron Wroot ripped the ball clear.

He broke from behind the try line and fed Jasper Ayrton who took play to half way before picking out Chris Georgiou, who ran from half way for a game-changing try.

Town’s conversion put Brods 14-0 up, although the visitors clawed back three points through a penalty goal converted by Keir Breakwell.

Brods were swift to respond to this minor setback, with several drives getting them over the advantage line and the prolific Rob Jennings rounding things off with a try near the posts.

The conversion was missed and it was West Leeds who were next on the scoresheet, Breakwell adding another penalty to make it 19-6.

Brods forwards were carrying well with Joe Kafatolu, Alex Murphy and Bennie Pritchett making good yardage. Play moved once more to the West Leeds line and Dom Georgiou took his chance well from close range, showing excellent pace to touch down in the right hand corner .

The half time whistle blew with Brods in control and a bonus point in the bag at 24-6.

Honours were even in the second half as West Leeds maintained their fair share of possession and territory and they got due reward with a try after 56 minutes.

Again Brods hit back swiftly. Michael Briggs came onto the field after several weeks and made an immediate impact when he broke from deep in his own half.

The ball was recycled and moved left and Bennie Pritchett took full advantage with a characteristic surge to the line.

The conversion was kicked from the touchline by Phil Town to extend the lead to 31-11.

As the darkness drew in and the game moved into its closing seconds, West Leeds grabbed a consolation try.