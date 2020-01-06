Brods top 40 for the third game running with win over Hullensians

Old Brodleians won 46-7 against Hullensians in Yorkshire One, scoring over 40 points for their third consecutive league game to keep the pressure on league leaders Heath.

The first score came after 10 minutes with Michael Briggs making the initial break before releasing the supporting Jasper Ayrton, who finished the move well for a 5-0 lead.

Phil Town then converted a penalty to extend the score to 8-0.

Hullensians responded well, the right winger scoring between the posts.

With the conversion, Hull were back in the game at 8-7, but Brods moved the ball swiftly to the right and Dom Georgiou finished strongly. Town converted for a 15-7 lead after 26 minutes.

Alex Murphy then released Alex Dawson and he touched down to complete a dominant piece of forward play. The conversion hit the post, but with 20 points in the bag at half time the home side were well set.

After the break, Michael Briggs put Jamie Dodd over, Town converting to extend the lead to 27-7.

Brods added to the score with Joe Kafatolu crossing from short range, with Town’s conversion giving a scoreline of 34-7

Brods were rampant and Dom Georgiou and Peter Williams rounded things off in the closing stages.