Championship warm-up event kicks off "Spring Series" of orienteering

Whether or not you've orienteered before, there are seven more opportunities to try "Moving with a Map" in and around the Calder Valley during May and June.

Last Saturday over a hundred runners of all ages and abilities enjoyed an innovative orienteering event combining three short fast “sprint” stages; two in Mytholmroyd and one in Hebden Bridge.

One of GB’s top international orienteers, Nathan Lawson, used it within his build up to this summer’s World Orienteering Championships in Edinburgh.

East Pennine Orienteering Club celebrated success at the British Relay Championships at Mulgrave Woods. Their M60 team finished 3 minutes ahead of 19 other teams, to become British Champions.

He completed all three sections in a time of just under 30 minutes for a clear victory. Whilst most runners were local, one couple had travelled from Vancouver, Canada and enjoyed the event as part of their holiday in Yorkshire.

Hosts East Pennine Orienteering Club, were also celebrating success at the British Relay Championships at Mulgrave Woods the previous weekend. Their M60 team finished 3 minutes ahead of 19 other teams, to become British Champions.

This event kicked off a busy season of orienteering in Calderdale this spring. Seven events are being staged between now and June in parks and woods around the Calder Valley.

Courses will include short ones suitable for complete beginners; longer ones for runners looking to practice navigation skills; and technical courses for experienced orienteers.