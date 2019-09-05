Cricket: Saints go marching on in race for Premier title

The race for the Premier Division title is there to be won for Illingworth St Mary’s after a potentially decisive weekend.

Saints are now 18 points clear at the top following their win at third-placed Warley, while reigning champions Booth suffered defeat at Triangle.

With two games remaining, Illingworth now need just six points to win the crown, exactly 100 years since they last won it, before moving on to play in the Yorkshire Council.

An 82-run partnership for the second wicket between Hamza Mehmood (46) and Calum Cook (80) proved crucial for Illingworth, who posted 207.

Warley limped to 23-4 but Matthew Whitworth (33) and Faheem Khatana (37) steered them back on course at 117-5.

Zeeshan Iqbal added 31 but after he fell to an excellent catch by Jamie Moorhouse, Warley struggled and came up 30 runs short with two overs still remaining. Luke Brooksby returned 4-39 and skipper Ben Robertshaw took 3-28.

Second-placed Booth lost by six wickets and James Watson (38) and Robert Laycock (23) were the only significant scorers in their below par total of 99 all out.

Kurtis Whippey celebrated superb figures of 7-42 for Triangle who eased to their target with Adam Stocks (38 not out) and Carl Fletcher (31 not out) at the crease.

Sowerby St Peter’s are relegated following their 31-run loss at neighbours Sowerby Bridge.

Saints’ Jack Leonard recorded 5-14 to limit the home side to just 98 but the visitors slumped to 67 all out as Tom Bellfield claimed 7-36.

Mytholmroyd put some daylight between themselves and the drop zone with a 154-run rout at struggling Oxenhope.

The visitors posted 184-9, with Tom Earle (45) top-scoring.

The hosts’ response was short-lived and Amjid Azam (5-12) and Taufeeq Ahmed (5-17) combined to end the innings for just 30 in 17 overs.

Second bottom SBCI are nine points adrift of safety after defeat to Shelf Northowram HT.

The visitors hit 206-7 with Harry Talbot (52no) and Chris Horsfall (44) in form and the home team fell short on 185-8, despite 45 from Bikram Hota and restricted by Aamir Rashid (4-42).

Thornton prevailed by 26 runs in their home clash with Copley. Josh Hutchinson (62) and skipper Ross Soames (40 not out) led the hosts to 199-7 and although Alex Rowles crafted 80, Copley were dismissed for 173.