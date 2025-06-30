Adamson’s onslaught consigns leaders to humbling defeat

There was a shock in the ENCO Halifax League First Division on Saturday when leaders Luddendenfoot suffered a humbling 106-run defeat to Blackley.

In replying to the hosts’ modest 149 all out, the Foot were bowled out for only 43, with the first four batters all disappearing for ducks at 0-4. Kyle Adamson was the chief destroyer with 6-25 and Freddie Long took 3-3.

Connor Greenwood (45) was Blackley's top-scorer with a knock that eclipsed Foot's total.

As a result of the surprise result, Sowerby St Peter's took over at the top thanks to victory at Low Moor HT.

Sowerby St Peter's are now top of the First Division after beating Low Moor HT. Pic: Mike Britland

Saints posted 259-7, with Hayden Bruce (90) and Harry Clarke (71) top scorers, and then dismissed Low Moor for 118 runs. Jack Leonard (5-44) produced yet another five-for, from his 14 overs.

The top target chase of the day came at Cullingworth, who posted a challenging 241-7 in their match against Great Horton PC, Graham Rankin leading the way with 67 not out.

The Horton reply was led by opener Chris Ramsden (79), with excellent support from Ryan Frankland-Martin (47), Adam Beesley (45 not out) and Michael Hustler (41), as the top four scored 212 runs of the winning 242-6.

Sowerby Bridge’s woes continued at Oakworth, where they were skittled out for 68. Only number nine Furkaan Ali (29) managed double-figures as Ellis Marshall (4-18) capitalised.

The hosts eased to 69-3, in a match that was finished by the 35th over.

Hosts Greetland were indebted to an innings of 58 not out from Zafar Khan in their 131 all out against Mytholmroyd.

The Royd fared even worse in reply, sent back to the pavilion on 78 all out, mainly due to the efforts of Waqas Ali with 7-25.

Premier Division leaders Booth were in early trouble at Bradshaw losing their first four wickets for only 35 runs.

However, a recovery came courtesy of Patrick Thomas (104 not out) and Richard Laycock (58) in a fifth-wicket partnership of 165 runs and Booth closed on 255-6.

With Thomas taking 4-65, the hosts closed on 213 all out, as Booth maintained their lead at the top.

Copley remain seven points adrift of Booth after defeating Oakworth at The Arches by 38 runs.

The hosts scored 185 all out, with Oliver Brooks (62) and Shoaib Hassan (40) shining.

After slipping to 73-6 Oakworth, were in trouble but Ben Powell (67) caused a few Copley concerns before being removed by Gav Whipp (5-42). That dismissal signalled the end of the chase at 147 all out.

Champions Thornton kept up the pressure on the top two with a 153-run home victory.

Triangle opted to field first and the hosts compiled a very challenging 298-7. Josh Hutchinson (110) and Grant Soames (86) shared a 140-run third-wicket partnership.

Only James Callighan (68) enjoyed any success with the bat as the visitors struggled in reply, particularly against Greg Soames (5-47), and they closed on 145 all out.

Upper Hopton top-scored on the day with 315-6 at home against Shelf Northowram HT.

Two career bests came in the innings, from skipper Lewis Edmund (134) and Will Scott (78), as Harry Scott added 58.

Hedge Top were going well in reply at 117-0 but when Daniel Barron (50) lost his wicket, the rot set in as it soon became 130-5. A recovery came from the late middle order and tail as they eventually reached 246 all out.

Harry Scott was the bowler in form as he closed with figures of 14-2-67-6 and Hopton won by 69 runs.

Illingworth St Mary's continued their batting improvement, at home to Clayton, as Gary Fellows (78) and Luke Brooksby (45) top-scored in a total of 230-7.

Clayton replied with 185 all out, most of which came from the bat of David Paynter, who hit 114 runs. Only one other player reached double-figures as Matthew Smith took 6-38.

Warley & Elland, opting to bat first at SBCI, could only reach 162-8. James Whitworth top scored with 40 not out, with other batters struggling to cope against Chris Dalby (5-23).

The match was soon concluded as Thomas Wood hit 106 not out in just 90 balls, SBCI winning with 163-2.

Southowram retained top spot in the Second Division, beating third-placed Mount at home by six wickets.

They chased a target of 191-8, in which Nazir Patel (52) and Zubayr Karolia (40 not out) top-scored.

Dean Crossley (94) was again the mainstay as Rams reached a winning 195-4 in the 38th over.

Queensbury are now in second spot after travelling to Bridgeholme and leaving with an eight-wicket win.

The hosts limped to 108 all out, as Gareth Walker (5-18) took his season's tally to 35 wickets.

The visitors needed fewer than 25 overs to clinch maximum points, as Oliver Challis (52 not out) and Adam Sloane (39 not out) featured in an 86-run unbeaten third-wicket partnership, 110-2 the winning score.

In the local derby at Stainland, the hosts posted 211-5 against Outlane. Opener Aayush Singh (41 not out) anchored the innings as Javed Khalid (93) scored a career best.

Outlane fell short on 117 all out with four Stainland bowlers sharing the wickets.

Leymoor scored a winning 232-1, in only 185 balls, to defeat visitors Augustinians after the latter had posted 230 all out. Augustinians’ Adnan Mushtaq's 100 runs was his maiden century while Lewis Maynard took 6-72.

The Leymoor response was dominated by Ben Dyson, with a career best 129, and Eddie Raw (80no) as the pair put on 180 runs for the first wicket.

Old Town were indebted to Sagher Shaheen (106) and Simon Newbit (45) in their 190 all out at Bradley & Colnebridge, their opening partnership worth 104 runs. Saheed Mohammed returned an excellent 6-45.

The hosts started well but when Saghir Khan was dismissed for 83 runs, with the score at 135-8, the innings faded to a 45 overs score of 177-9 as Shakir Malik took 4-34.

The outstanding tie of the knockout competitions was completed on Sunday when Bradshaw narrowly beat Stones.

The semi-finals ties, to be played on Sunday, July 20 are - Parish Cup: Copley v Illingworth St Mary's; SBCI v Oxenhope. Crossley Shield: Booth v SBCI; Illingworth St Mary's v Bradshaw.

On Sunday the final of the Sunday League's knockout competition, the Rod Warhurst Cup, saw a new name engraved on the 34-year old trophy as Golcar (206-9) narrowly defeated Great Horton PC (190 all out) by 16 runs at Shelf Northowram HT.