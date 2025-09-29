Anniversary year is one to remember for Lightcliffe’s teams

Lightcliffe Cricket Club is celebrating an outstanding season as the club marked its 150th anniversary year with two league titles and two promotions for its senior sides, and two league titles and four cup wins for its junior teams.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since April, well over 100 matches have been hosted at the club’s Till Carr Lane home in 15 different leagues involving around 150 players.

The first team secured promotion from the Bradford Premier League’s Division 2 by finishing second in the table with 16 wins. The second team also secured promotion, as well as the league title, by finishing top of the Bradford Premier League 2nd XI Division 1 table with 14 wins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The third string, which has given senior cricket opportunities to many of the club’s junior players, won the Halifax Sunday League title by 13 points sealing victory on an otherwise washed out final weekend of the season.

Lightcliffe’s U13s celebrate winning the Collinson Cup.

The U15s won the Vitality T20 Yorkshire Cup earlier this season and secured the Halifax League title and Halifax Collinson Cup. The U13s topped the Heavy Woollen League and won the Halifax Collinson Cup, a trophy also picked up by the U11s.

With the U9s and U18s reaching cup semi-finals, and 50 U7s Minis taking part in weekly training led by a team of volunteer coaches and young players inspiring the future cricketers, the success of the juniors illustrates the strength of the sport across the club.

Alex Stead, Club Captain, said: “What an incredible season it has been as we celebrated our 150th year with huge success on the field that is a testament to the hard work of so many off it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Two league titles and two promotions for our senior teams, plus two league titles and four cup wins for our junior teams, only tells half the story with our mix of experience and youth blending so well to produce incredible results.

“It is what Lightcliffe is all about; we give opportunities to all, we nurture talent and we grow together. I’m proud of what we have achieved this year and hugely excited to see what the future holds.

“To everyone who has supported us this year, whether a volunteer, parent, supporter or player, a huge thank you."

Anyone interested in finding out about the club’s plans for 2026, and how they can get involved in the future, can register to find out more at www.lightcliffecricket.com/signup